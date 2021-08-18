Fairfield County Now in CDC's COVID High-Transmission Category

The Centers for Disease Control has now placed Fairfield County in the “high-transmission” category of COVID-19, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

This is now the fifth county in the state to be upgraded to the high transmission category, following New Haven, Hartford, New London and Middlesex counties.

The state department of health said the high transmission category is the most severe, as defined by the CDC, with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher over the past seven days.

The CDC has listed Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties as being in the “substantial transmission” category, meaning 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8 and 10 percent over the past seven days.

On Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.25 percent, which is the highest infection rate in Connecticut since the spring.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️16,485 tests were administered and 700 came back positive (4.25% rate)

➡️321 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 36)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/sXQVPncPBV — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 17, 2021

The state Department of Health is strongly recommending that all Connecticut residents over 2, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks when in indoor public spaces.

Unvaccinated residents who can get vaccinated are urged to do so.