City of New Haven Passes Out 10,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to Residents

City leaders in New Haven passed out 10,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits on Saturday to help mitigate the spread after gathering following the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting high community spread in New Haven County.

Before ringing in 2023, people in New Haven were given free COVID tests to protect themselves on Saturday and into the new year.

New Haven Health Department and the city's Office of Emergency Operations distributed the kits. According to the CDC, New Haven is ending the year with 170 weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

"Our goal here is to make sure that people have the ability, maybe if they go out tonight, if they have a headache or a cough or a cold want to take a test and don't have one this gives them the opportunity to take a test," said New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I needed more tests so it was like perfect timing and I'm gathering tonight with friends and I want to test again. I just want to be as safe as possible while still experiencing some joy," said Pamela Delerme, of New Haven.

The test kits expire at the end of January.