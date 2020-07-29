Conn. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decrease; Positivity Rate Back Under 1%

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospitalizations declined again Wednesday while the positivity rate fell back under 1%.
Hospitalizations were down by one on Wednesday for a total of 53 patients currently hospitalized. Two more people have died of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Connecticut to 4,425.
There were 12,367 new tests reported Wednesday and 79 came back positive, for a positivity rate of 0.6%.
To date, Connecticut has seen 763,817 tests conducted and 49,540 cases of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the state also reported an additional 384 cases and 750 tests performed April to June that the Department of Public Health said was just reported to them by an out of state laboratory. The state said these numbers have been added to the totals.
How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart
This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 50th case.
Source: The COVID Tracking Project
Credit: Amy O’Kruk/NBC