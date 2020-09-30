Conn. COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Remains at 1.8%; Hospitalizations Climb Over 100

For the second day in a row, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate was at 1.8%, according to Governor Ned Lamont, a level before this week had not been seen in the state since June 23. The governor also announced the state has more than 100 active coronavirus hospitalizations, which would be the highest levels since June.

Lamont, speaking at a press conference Wednesday, said "For the second day in a row, our infection rate is 1.8%."

There were 12,390 new tests reported Wednesday, of which 221 came back positive, for a positivity rate of 1.8%.

There are 104 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a net increase of 12 since yesterday. That is the highest number of hospitalizations reported since June 27.

Three new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll in the state to 4,508.

The positive test rate has been trending upward for several weeks, concerning officials. This comes as state officials were planning to move forward with Phase 3 of the reopening, which would allow increased indoor capacity in some businesses, including restaurants.

The Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person activities after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL just after its Week 3. Eric Mitchell, the president of LifeFlip Media, joined LX News to explain what we should expect for the rest of the football season.