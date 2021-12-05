coronavirus

Conn. Prisons Suspend in-Person Visits Due to Coronavirus

The Connecticut Department of Correction has suspended in-person visits from family and friends at all of its prisons because of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Department spokeswoman Karen Martucci said in-person social visits were suspended starting Nov. 30 when the daily rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in the community started topping 5%, a threshold the department had set in place.

“Our hope is this will be a temporary situation,” Martucci said.

The department is offering video visits for family members to connect with inmates.

