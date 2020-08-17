Conn. Reaches Lowest Number of Coronavirus Hospitalizations Since March: Lamont

Connecticut has reached the lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since March 20 with a decrease of 14, according to Ned Lamont.

There are now 42 total hospitalizations in the state.

An additional 370 coronavirus tests came back positive since Friday. A total of 51,267 have tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut.

With 44,272 tests performed since Friday, the positive test rate remains below one percent at approximately 0.84%.

Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 4,456.