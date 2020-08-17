coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. Reaches Lowest Number of Coronavirus Hospitalizations Since March: Lamont

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Connecticut has reached the lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since March 20 with a decrease of 14, according to Ned Lamont.

There are now 42 total hospitalizations in the state.

An additional 370 coronavirus tests came back positive since Friday. A total of 51,267 have tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut.

Local

USPS 50 mins ago

Conn. AG, Secretary of the State Weighing Legal Options Amid USPS Concerns

coronavirus in connecticut 3 hours ago

Teachers' Union Recommends Delaying Start of School Year

With 44,272 tests performed since Friday, the positive test rate remains below one percent at approximately 0.84%.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 4,456.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicCoronavirus Outbreakhospitalizations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us