Conn. Reporting Record Number of COVID-Related Hospitalizations in Kids

It's not just adults who are getting COVID-19 and require medical treatment. Doctors say more and more kids are requiring trips to urgent care or the emergency room amid this COVID-19 surge.

According to an NBC News analysis, Connecticut is one of nine states reporting a record number of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, Yale New Haven Health reported 17 including five in intensive care.

With the highly contagious omicron variant, medical professionals believe it is time to start rethinking the type of face coverings that kids are using.

"I really encourage everybody to elevate their mask game. So that means that making sure you're wearing at least a three-ply medical surgical mask or one of those KN-95 or KF-94 masks. Anytime you have better filtration in your mask, the more protected you are,” said PM Pediatrics Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Christina Johns.

Health experts are advising parents not to panic, but said they do think it's important to take precautions. Those precautions include washing your hands, wearing your mask, getting kids vaccinated if they are old enough and just checking in to see how they are feeling.

