Conn. Surpasses 60,000 COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate at 1.7%

Connecticut surpassed 60,000 total COVID-19 cases on Friday as hospitalizations continued to climb.

There were 290 new cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 60,038 since March.

The positivity rate for Connecticut was 1.7%. The positivity rate has been consistently above 1% for the past few weeks.

The state saw three new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday. The death toll stands at 4,530.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by six to 134 patients. That is the second-highest net total hospitalizations since June.