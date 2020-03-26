Connecticut Coronavirus Cases Climb Above 1,000; 21 Deaths

The coronavirus crisis continues to deepen in Connecticut as the state Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are 21 deaths and 1,012 cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The new cases are an increase from Wednesday's numbers of 19 deaths and 875 confirmed cases, but Lamont said the numbers weren't as large a jump as in past days.
Here is now the numbers break down by county:
- Fairfield County: 607
- New Haven: 156
- Hartford County: 138
- Litchfield County: 44
- Middlesex County: 18
- New London County: 13
- Tolland County: 33
- Windham County:3