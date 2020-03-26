coronavirus

Connecticut Coronavirus Cases Climb Above 1,000; 21 Deaths

The coronavirus crisis continues to deepen in Connecticut as the state Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are 21 deaths and 1,012 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The new cases are an increase from Wednesday's numbers of 19 deaths and 875 confirmed cases, but Lamont said the numbers weren't as large a jump as in past days.

Here is now the numbers break down by county:

  • Fairfield County: 607
  • New Haven: 156
  • Hartford County: 138
  • Litchfield County: 44
  • Middlesex County: 18
  • New London County: 13
  • Tolland County: 33
  • Windham County:3

