coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline; Deaths Still Increasing

NBC Universal, Inc.

The number of active hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Connecticut declined on Wednesday, but deaths from the disease continue to climb in the state, according to the latest public health data.

Hospitalizations declined by 10 from Tuesday leaving 333 patients hospitalized in Connecticut. Seven more people lost their lives in the state from COVID-19 bringing the state's total deaths from the disease to 8,124.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state's positivity rate is 2.6% after 609 tests came back positive on 23,455 tests administered.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

India

India Hits Another Grim Record as It Scrambles Oxygen Supply

school

Biden Hits Schools Goal Even as Many Students Learn Remotely

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us