Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Over 1 Percent for First Time Since June 1

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut on Wednesday is over 1 percent for the first time since early June.

The governor’s office released the numbers late Wednesday morning and said the state’s positivity rate is 1.28 percent.

The last time the daily positivity was above 1 percent was on June 1 and the last time it was above 1.28 was May 25, according to the governor’s office.

On Tuesday, the positivity rate was close to 1 percent, at .97, which was up from the days before.

COVID-19 Data From State of Connecticut

There are an additional 141 confirmed or probable cases since Tuesday, and the number of people hospitalized has decreased by five.

Find more information on coronavirus in Connecticut here.

If you have not been vaccinated against coronavirus and would like information on getting a vaccine, click here.

Residents seeking information about coronavirus can visit ct.gov/coronavirus and subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.

People who have general questions can call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms are strongly urged to contact their medical provider.

