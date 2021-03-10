Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.07%, Hospitalizations Decrease

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate remained above 3% for the second day in a row Wednesday.

It was down slightly from Tuesday's 3.56% infection rate to 3.07%. Connecticut's infection rate had been below 3% for several days before the uptick on Tuesday.

The net number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased by 11 on Wednesday. There are currently 390 people hospitalized for coronavirus.

Connecticut reported an addtional 13 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday.