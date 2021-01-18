Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positivity Falls Below 5%; Hospitalizations Increasing

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity fell below 5% on Monday, but hospitalizations and deaths from the disease continue to rise.

Of the 138,085 tests administered since Friday, 6,703 came back positive for a test positive rate of 4.85%

The state reported 16 net new hospitalizations with 1,114 currently hospitalized. Seventy-six more people lost their life in Connecticut due to COVID-19 bringing the total death count since the start of the pandemic to 6,670.