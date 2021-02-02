Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Climbs Slightly, Hospitalizations Still Decreasing

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate climbed slightly on Tuesday as active coronavirus hospitalizations continued to decline.

According to the Department of Public Health, the state's positive rate was 4.36% on 2,568 positive tests out of 58,957 tests administered. On Monday, the positive rate was 3.86%.

There are now 900 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 12 over Monday's numbers. Fourteen additional people lost their lives due to the disease.