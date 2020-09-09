Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Jumps Above 1%; Hospitalizations Increase

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped above 1% on Wednesday as hospitalizations increased, according to the latest date from the state Department of Public Health.

A total of 89 new coronavirus cases were confirmed since yesterday out of 5,943 tests that were administered, resulting in a 1.5% positivity rate, according to the state data. The number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state also increased by seven to a total of 57 patients currently hospitalized. Four of those new hospitalizations came from Hartford County, which currently has 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

No new COVID-19 associated deaths were reported.

The one-day uptick in the state's positivity rate, which has hovered below 1% for much of the past month, comes amid reports of positive cases in local school districts as students return to class.

Naugatuck High School closed on Wednesday morning and the school will transition to all online learning until further notice after a student tested positive for COVID-19. All students were dismissed from the high school at 11 a.m. on Wednesday after school administrators learned about the positive test.

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at Newington High School, school district officials said. According to officials, the school district learned that a member of the Newington High School community tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear if the person is a student or staff member. All staff and students who were in the same room with the person who tested positive have been personally notified, school officials said.

