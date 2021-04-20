Connecticut's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.46%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate climbed to 3.46% on Tuesday.

That was up from the 2.68% reported Monday.

Of the 21,338 test results reported Tuesday, 738 came back positive.

The state saw a net increase of 13 coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday. The current number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is 507.

There were six more deaths reported.