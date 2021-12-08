COVID-19

Connecticut's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 5%: Lamont

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 testing positivity rate dropped to 4.98% Wednesday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The rate is a sharp drop from Tuesday's 8.33% positivity rate, the highest infection rate recorded since last winter.

Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 have also increased over the past few weeks. The governor did not release today's current number of hospitalizations. On Tuesday, there were 525 patients being treated for coronavirus in Connecticut hospitals.

A second case of the omicron COVID-19 variant was also announced Tuesday. The latest is a man in his 20s who lives in Fairfield County.

