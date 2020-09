Connecticut saw an uptick in coronavirus-related hospitalization on Wednesday.

There was a net increase of nine hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state.

The Department of Public Health also reported 102 new coronavirus cases in the state out of 11,634 tests. That is a positivity rate of 0.87%.

The new cases bring the total in Connecticut to 53,108 since the pandemic began.

There was also one additional COVID-related fatality in the state. The death toll stands at 4,467.