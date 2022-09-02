booster shots

Community Health Center Administering New COVID-19 Booster This Weekend

NBC 5 News

The Community Health Center is offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster to adults this weekend at several pop-up clinics.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the vaccine and no appointments are necessary. Pre-registration is also not required.

Below are the CHC clinics where the Moderna booster will be offered on Saturday:

  • CHC of Bristol, 395 North Main Street, Bristol, CT, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Rogers Park, 110 Memorial Drive, Danbury, CT, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • CHC of Meriden, 134 State Street, Meriden, CT, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • CHC of New Britain, 85 Lafayette Street, New Britain, CT, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Veterans Park, 49 Day Street, Norwalk, CT, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Scalzi Park, 100 Bridge Street, Stamford, CT, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • CHC of Waterbury, 51 North Elm Street, Waterbury, CT, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An updated COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available in the form of a bivalent booster.

On Thursday afternoon, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose at least two months after primary or booster vaccination.

The state Department of Health said the updated COVID-19 vaccines are protective against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.

The state Department of Health said about 200,000 doses of the updated booster vaccines were pre-ordered so far and will be shipped directly to the providers. They said only those who have completed their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine should receive this updated booster.

