CSCU to Require Students Who Will Be on Campus to Get COVID Vaccine

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will be requiring all students who are participating in on-campus activities at CSCU institutions to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Board of Regents voted Thursday afternoon.

A notice that Jane Gates, interim president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, sent to the CSCU community said that the policy does not specifically require all employees to be fully vaccinated, it does give the CSCU president the authority to impose such a requirement if they see fit.

  • Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield
  • Capital Community College in Hartford
  • Central Connecticut State University in New Britain
  • Charter Oak State College Online
  • Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic
  • Gateway Community College in New Haven
  • Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport
  • Manchester Community College in Manchester
  • Middlesex Community College in Middletown
  • Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury
  • Northwestern CT Community College in Winsted
  • Norwalk Community College in Norwalk
  • Quinebaug Valley Community College in Danielson
  • Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven
  • Three Rivers Community College in Norwich
  • Tunxis Community College in Farmington
  • Western Connecticut State University in Danbury

Gate said that for represented employees, there will be required discussion with the unions  and evaluations are ongoing to determine whether that course of action will be necessary.

Gates urged people to get vaccinated.

The University of Connecticut, which is not part of the CSCU system, will also require students to be vaccinated.

The board voted unanimously to approve the change in policy, which will require students attending in-person activities to have a COVID-19 vaccine. The policy will allow students to request exemptions for medical or other reasons.

