A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held in New Haven for kids ages 5 to 11 on Saturday.

The clinic is being held at 495 Blake Street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Walk ins are welcome and no appointment is required.

The Pfizer vaccine is going to be given at the clinic.

Anyone who wants a vaccine is encouraged to bring a health insurance card and photo ID if they have it, but it is not necessary to get the vaccine. Nobody will be turned away for lack of insurance or ID.