Governor Lamont Gets Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Ned Lamont has received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Friday morning, he received his second dose of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

The governor received his first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 16.

The governor received his first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 16.

“I view receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of my obligation to protect myself, members of my administration, and my family,” Lamont said in a statement. “As we continue our vaccine rollout, I continue to urge all of our residents to receive their vaccination once they are eligible. These vaccines are safe, effective, and they will help us get back to normal.”

When You Can Get a Coronavirus Vaccine in CT

75 and up -- eligible now

65 and up - eligible now

55 and up - eligible now

45 to 54: March 22 -- an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible

35 to 44: April 12 - an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible

16 to 34: May 3

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites. Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System. Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

