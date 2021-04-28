Hartford HealthCare Making All Vaccination Sites Available for Walk-Ins

Beginning Friday, all walk-ins will be welcome at all Hartford HealthCare vaccination sites.

The health system has been testing a walk-in pilot program this week, and said due to the program's success, it is opening up walk-in availability statewide.

Hartford HealthCare runs vaccination clinics at a number of locations, including Sacred Heart University, the Connecticut Convention Center, the Xfinity Theatre, Foxwoods Resort Casino, the Oakdale in Wallingford, and a mega clinic in New Britain.

More information can be found here.