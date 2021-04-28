hartford healthcare

Hartford HealthCare Making All Vaccination Sites Available for Walk-Ins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beginning Friday, all walk-ins will be welcome at all Hartford HealthCare vaccination sites.

The health system has been testing a walk-in pilot program this week, and said due to the program's success, it is opening up walk-in availability statewide.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hartford HealthCare runs vaccination clinics at a number of locations, including Sacred Heart University, the Connecticut Convention Center, the Xfinity Theatre, Foxwoods Resort Casino, the Oakdale in Wallingford, and a mega clinic in New Britain.

Covid Vaccine

coronavirus vaccine 17 hours ago

CT Follows CDC Guidance to Loosen Mask Rules Outdoors

Covid vaccine 23 hours ago

Expanded Access Helps Some in CT Get COVID Vaccine

More information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

hartford healthcareYour Vaccine News Team
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us