Over 80% of Eligible Connecticut Residents Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: CDC

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more than 80% of eligible Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 80.1% of eligible people are considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Nationally, 76.9% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of Thursday, Connecticut's positivity rate remained below two percent at 1.78%. There are a total of 232 hospitalizations, which is a decrease of 12 from the day before. For more state-specific COVID-19 statistics, click here.

A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Also this week, the FDA advisory panel endorsed administering lower-dose booster shots of the Moderna vaccine for seniors and people at risk of severe COVID-19.