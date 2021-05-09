Taft School in Watertown Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations for All Age-Eligible Students Next Year

The Taft School in Watertown is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all age-eligible students next year, according to the school.

School officials said in order to keep the entire school community safe, they have consulted with the medical director and outside health experts and decided to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students who are age-eligible for next year.

If the vaccine isn't approved for anyone ages 12-15 by the fall, the school will not require it for that age group, the school said.

The school said most of the parents they have talked to have been supportive of the policy.

"Parents are supportive as they want the school to be able to function as fully as possible, and for their children to have as full and safe of an experience as possible," a school spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials said Taft is a boarding school with 600 students from 31 states and 44 countries with 80% of the students living on campus in close proximity to one another with many faculty members and their families living in and supervising student dormitories.