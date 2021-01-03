Thousands of Conn. Nursing Home Residents to Get COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

The state is focused on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and by the end of this week, thousands of nursing home residents are expected to receive their first dose.

The distribution at nursing homes in the state is steady and throughout this week, the flow of vaccines will increase.

Another COVID-19 vaccine candidate was just approved in Britain and Dr. David Banach, an epidemiologist at UConn Health, is helping make sense of the emerging science as more vaccines are approved.

At least 200 nursing homes are expecting their first batch of shots by the end of this week.

So far, more than 55,000 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state.

Despite some slower than expected results nationwide, Gov. Ned Lamont said COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Connecticut has been moving along smoothly.

Connecticut is rolling out vaccines in phases. Currently, we're in 1A so healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and first responders are first in line.

"We will be working to expand and we're working now to expand the number of providers who will be able to give vaccinations. We'll be bringing retail pharmacies into the mix, more types of providers as we expand the eligible population for vaccines," said Dept. of Public Health Acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford.

The state's Vaccine Advisory Board is set to recommend who should get their shots next this week.