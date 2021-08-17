Union Asks Gov. Lamont to Extend Workers Vaccination Deadline

Connecticut’s largest health care union said Monday it will ask Gov. Ned Lamont to give nursing homes another 30 days to ensure that all of its employees are being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lamont signed an executive order this month that prevents nursing homes from employing anyone who has not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7. Those found in violation of the order face fines of $20,000 a day.
Pedro Zayas, a spokesperson for SEIU 1199, said without the extension, nursing homes will face staff shortages that will compromise care.
“We think that 30 days will allow enough time for all employers to get on board and run their program,” Zayas said. “We feel we could use that time, along with the employers, to educate workers who are on the fence or who need some other kinds of supports.”
Max Reiss, the governor’s spokesman, did not say whether the governor would extend the deadline, but noted that Lamont’s emergency executive authority expires Sept. 30.