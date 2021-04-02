VA CT Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Veterans' Spouses, Caregivers

The VA Connecticut Healthcare System will be allowing anyone who served in the military as well as spouses and caregivers of veterans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

VA Connecticut Healthcare System is expanding vaccine eligibility. They said anyone who served in the military, regardless of VA enrollment status, veteran spouses and caregivers will be eligible through the SAVE LIVES Act.

Who Is Eligible?

Veteran: Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA.

Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA. Caregiver: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, caregiver is defined as a family member or friend who provides care to a veteran.

For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, caregiver is defined as a family member or friend who provides care to a veteran. Spouse: A spouse includes marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine. A spouse includes a widow and a widower of a veteran.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Information

Clinics are first-come-first-served and while supplies last.

Anyone taking part in a clinic should wear a mask and not bring anyone with them.

No appointment are needed but they are available during clinic operating hours by calling 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.

Friday, April 2: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Newington campus, 555 Willard Avenue, Bldg. 2E-Basement

Friday, April 2: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road, Orange

April 5 and 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road/Pez Blvd. in Orange

April 6-7 and 9: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2 nd floor

April 11: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Connecticut Veterans Home, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill

April 12: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2 nd floor

April 14-16: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2 nd floor

April 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harding High School, 379 Bond Street, Bridgeport

April 19-21: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2 nd floor



