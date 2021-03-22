People 45 years old and up are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Connecticut and Gov. Ned Lamont said anyone 16 years old and up who wants a vaccine should be eligible in early April.

With around 477,000 people in Connecticut now eligible for a vaccine and 1.3 million becoming eligible on April 5, you might not get an appointment right away, but you can find one. The keys to finding one are to check several different websites and to keep checking through the day.

Tips to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in Connecticut

Several healthcare providers, pharmacies and the Centers for Disease Control have different websites that allow you to book an appointment. Check several of them rather than just one. See below for links of providers in Connecticut.

Many systems will automatically search for clinics within a 5 or 10 miles of your zip code. Expand your search area to find more locations.

Be persistent.

Even if a website says no appointments are available, check to see if something was added recently because the site might not have updated to reveal that more appointments are available.

Keep checking back through the day because appointments do open up.

Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

State officials encourage you to keep checking back for newer and sooner appointments but ask that you please remember to cancel the old appointment to free that space up as soon as possible for others who need it.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

April 5: People 16 and older

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Who Can Get a Coronavirus Vaccine By Age Group

75 and up -- eligible now

65 and up - eligible now

55 and up - eligible now

45 to 54: eligible now Around 477,000 are eligible

16 to 44: April 5 (tentative) The state will work with providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April. Around 1.3 million will be eligible.



Learn more about the phases here.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

Find a Location Near You

You can find a location near you here.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups

What to Do If You Are Having Trouble Signing Up?

Call the United Way Vaccine Assistance Line at 877-918-2224 https://uwc.211ct.org/vaccine/

Join the New York/Connecticut Vaccine Hunters and Angels Facebook Group. This is a group of volunteers who help people find COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Ask a family member who has time to check throughout the day to check on openings.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

Pfizer For CT residents 16 and up. The recommended time between doses: 21 days

Moderna For CT residents 18 and up The recommended time between doses: 28 days

Johnson & Johnson For CT residents 18 and up This is a single-shot vaccine



