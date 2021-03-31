A day ahead of the opening of the next group eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Connecticut residents who are age 16 and older can now create an account in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

As of Wednesday morning, the VAMS site now includes an option for those 16+ to create an account.

The registration is the first step in process of making a vaccination appointment.

According to the website, those who register with a new account, but are not yet eligible, will be sent an email when they become eligible. That will happen on Thursday for the new eligibility group.

Where to Get a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment

There are other options for people seeking vaccination appointments. CVS, Walgreens, and Stop & Shop will all open their vaccination portals to the new eligibility group at midnight.

Residents age 16 and older will also be able to register through Hartford Healthcare, Yale New Haven Health, Trinity Health of New England, UCONN Health, Middlesex Health, and Stamford Health.