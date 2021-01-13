Bristol Hospital

Volunteers Needed to Help With COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Bristol Hospital

Bristol Health is looking for volunteers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Bristol Hospital.

You are eligible to administer the vaccine if you are an active or retired licensed health care professional including:

  • Physicians
  • Physicians assistants
  • Nurse midwives
  • Registered nurses
  • Licensed practical nurses
  • Advanced practice nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Podiatrists
  • Dentists
  • Dental hygienists with training to administer anesthesia
  • Veterinarians
  • Advanced emergency medical technicians
  • Emergency medical technicians with intramuscular epinephrine administration training
  • Paramedics

If you are interested in volunteering, you're asked to email your full name, your phone number and email address to jrobbins@bristolhospital.org or you can call (860) 585-3173.

On Tuesday, the governor said the state will need to manage demand for the COVID-19 vaccine as some states add people ages 65 and older to Phase 1b.

Since the clinic opened on December 14, Bristol Health said they have administered approximately 3,600 COVID-19 vaccines.

