Volunteers Needed to Help With COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Bristol Hospital

Bristol Health is looking for volunteers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Bristol Hospital.
You are eligible to administer the vaccine if you are an active or retired licensed health care professional including:
- Physicians
- Physicians assistants
- Nurse midwives
- Registered nurses
- Licensed practical nurses
- Advanced practice nurses
- Pharmacists
- Podiatrists
- Dentists
- Dental hygienists with training to administer anesthesia
- Veterinarians
- Advanced emergency medical technicians
- Emergency medical technicians with intramuscular epinephrine administration training
- Paramedics
If you are interested in volunteering, you're asked to email your full name, your phone number and email address to jrobbins@bristolhospital.org or you can call (860) 585-3173.
Since the clinic opened on December 14, Bristol Health said they have administered approximately 3,600 COVID-19 vaccines.