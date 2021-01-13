Volunteers Needed to Help With COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Bristol Hospital

Bristol Health is looking for volunteers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Bristol Hospital.

You are eligible to administer the vaccine if you are an active or retired licensed health care professional including:

Physicians

Physicians assistants

Nurse midwives

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Advanced practice nurses

Pharmacists

Podiatrists

Dentists

Dental hygienists with training to administer anesthesia

Veterinarians

Advanced emergency medical technicians

Emergency medical technicians with intramuscular epinephrine administration training

Paramedics

If you are interested in volunteering, you're asked to email your full name, your phone number and email address to jrobbins@bristolhospital.org or you can call (860) 585-3173.

On Tuesday, the governor said the state will need to manage demand for the COVID-19 vaccine as some states add people ages 65 and older to Phase 1b.

Since the clinic opened on December 14, Bristol Health said they have administered approximately 3,600 COVID-19 vaccines.