CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.5%; Hartford County Seeing ‘High' Transmission

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 3.52% as the state saw a jump in hospitalizations and Hartford county moved into the "high transmission" classification.

Of 20,772 new tests reported Friday, 731 came back positive. There are 174 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 19 from the day before.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hartford county is now seeing "high" transmission of the virus. New Haven County is seeing the same, while the rest of the state is classified as "substantial."

State officials continue to urge residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so, saying it is the best defense against the virus and the growing threat of the delta variant. State data shows that while people who are fully vaccinated can still get the virus, these breakthrough cases are rare and tend to be a less severe illness than those who are unvaccinated.

This comes after Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order Thursday that allows municipalities to enact local COVID-19 mitigation measures. New Haven city officials announced Friday that they will require face masks at all indoor establishments.