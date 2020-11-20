CT Student Cases of COVID-19 Up 70 Percent in a Week

The number of COVID-19 cases among school students in Connecticut is up 70 percent since last week, according to the state's website.

The state website says there were 1,146 new student cases between last Thursday and this Wednesday, up 70 percent from the week before.

Of the student cases, 508 were hybrid students, 348 were in-person students, 274 cases were remote students and 16 were unknown.

For data by school, see the state's website.

As cases of COVID-19 rise, several schools have reverted back to distance learning and some plan to stay that way into January.

As of Friday, the state of Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.6 percent.

One hundred forty-five Connecticut cities and towns have reached a red-alert level, the highest level, due to cases or coronavirus.