CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.88%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is at 4.88%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, there have been 10,795 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state, an additional 19 since last Thursday.

58,767 tests have been reported since last Thursday and 2,870 were positive.

There are 127 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an additional 39 since last week. Of the 127 patients hospitalized, 47 (37.01%) are not fully vaccinated, according to officials.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and will quarantine in his home for the next five days.

