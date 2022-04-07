CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.88%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is at 4.88%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, there have been 10,795 COVID-19 associated deaths in the state, an additional 19 since last Thursday.
58,767 tests have been reported since last Thursday and 2,870 were positive.
There are 127 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an additional 39 since last week. Of the 127 patients hospitalized, 47 (37.01%) are not fully vaccinated, according to officials.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and will quarantine in his home for the next five days.