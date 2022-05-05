CT's 7-Day Rolling Covid-19 Positivity Rate Remains Above 10%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is at 10.35%.

On Wednesday it was 10.32%, according to officials.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 6,420

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 62,002

➡️% Positive: 10.35%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 233 (+0)

➡️Newly reported deaths: 18



Read today's full report: https://t.co/bilUulC0kQ pic.twitter.com/bWaDzotTXe — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 5, 2022

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 62,002 tests have been reported since last Thursday, and 6,420 were positive.

There are 233 patients hospitalized in the state with Covid-19. According to officials, there have been 10,858 COVID-19 associated deaths; an additional 18 people have died in the last seven days.

Of the 233 patients currently hospitalized, 82 (35.19%) are not fully vaccinated.

