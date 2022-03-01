covid-19 in connecticut

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Decreases to 2.42%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has lowered to 2.42% from Monday's 2.58%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 7,019 tests were reported since Monday and 170 came back positive.

According to officials, 191 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, up 3 from Monday.

Of those 191 patients hospitalized, 89 (46.6%) are not fully vaccinated.

