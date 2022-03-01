CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Decreases to 2.42%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has lowered to 2.42% from Monday's 2.58%.
According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 7,019 tests were reported since Monday and 170 came back positive.
According to officials, 191 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, up 3 from Monday.
Of those 191 patients hospitalized, 89 (46.6%) are not fully vaccinated.
For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.