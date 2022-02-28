CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Now at 2.58%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.58%, up slightly from Friday's 2.55%.
According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 39,153 tests have been reported since Friday and 1,012 were positive.
There are 188 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down 47 since Friday, according to officials. Of the 188 patients hospitalized, 83 (44.1%) are not fully vaccinated.
For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.
