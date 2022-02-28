CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Now at 2.58%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.58%, up slightly from Friday's 2.55%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 39,153 tests have been reported since Friday and 1,012 were positive.

➡️39,153 tests were administered and 1,012 came back positive (2.58% rate)

➡️188 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 47)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/IkA24teDEP — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 28, 2022

There are 188 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down 47 since Friday, according to officials. Of the 188 patients hospitalized, 83 (44.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

