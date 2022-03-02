CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.31%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.31%, down from Tuesday's 2.42%.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 10,930 tests were reported since Tuesday, and 253 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️10,930 tests were administered and 253 came back positive (2.31% rate)

➡️192 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 1)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/ClmCke9emq — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 2, 2022

There are 192 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from Tuesday. Of the 192 patients hospitalized (41.7%) are not fully vaccinated, officials said.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.