CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.31%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.31%, down from Tuesday's 2.42%.
According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 10,930 tests were reported since Tuesday, and 253 were positive.
There are 192 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from Tuesday. Of the 192 patients hospitalized (41.7%) are not fully vaccinated, officials said.
