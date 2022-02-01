CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 8.68 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 8.68%, up since Monday's 7.33%.
According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 14,293 tests reported since Monday, 1,240 were positive.
According to officials, 995 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 56 since Monday.
Of the 995 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 538 (54.1%) are not fully vaccinated.
