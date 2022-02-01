covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 8.68 Percent

Shutterstock
Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 8.68%, up since Monday's 7.33%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 14,293 tests reported since Monday, 1,240 were positive.

According to officials, 995 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 56 since Monday.

Of the 995 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 538 (54.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 in connecticutCOVID-19COVID-19 testing
