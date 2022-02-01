CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 8.68 Percent

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is now 8.68%, up since Monday's 7.33%.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, of the 14,293 tests reported since Monday, 1,240 were positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️14,293 tests were administered and 1,240 came back positive (8.68% rate)

➡️995 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 56)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/wIgG52rGtc — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 1, 2022

According to officials, 995 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 56 since Monday.

Of the 995 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 538 (54.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information click here.