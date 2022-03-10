covid-19 in connecticut

CT's Daily COVID-19 Rate at 1.79%; 100 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 1.79%, down from Wednesday's 2.07%. An additional 100 deaths have been reported since last Thursday, according to Governor Ned Lamont's office.

Since Wednesday, 16,300 tests have been reported, and 291 were positive.

According to officials, there are 155 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, down 7 since Wednesday. Of the 155 patients hospitalized, 67 (43.2%) are not fully vaccinated.

There are 10,615 COVID-19 associated deaths in CT, an additional 100 since last Thursday.

