coronavirus

Danbury Superior Court Closed After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Danbury Superior Court
Mayor Mark Boughton

Danbury Superior Court will be closed until further notice after an employee in the clerk's office there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Judicial Branch learned of the employee on Wednesday and immediately closed the building for cleaning and sanitization, according to chief court administrator Patrick Carroll III.

After more discussions about the flow of business to the Danbury courthouse in the wake of the health emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to keep the courthouse closed until further notice.

Local

recreation 23 mins ago

Looking For Recreation? Governor Says Go Fishing

lawsuit 30 mins ago

US Justice Department: Don’t Treat Trans Athletes as Girls

All remaining business that was to be done at Danbury Superior Court will now be moved to Waterbury Superior Court at 400 Grand Street beginning on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusConnecticutCOVID-19danbury
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us