Danbury Superior Court Closed After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Danbury Superior Court will be closed until further notice after an employee in the clerk's office there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Judicial Branch learned of the employee on Wednesday and immediately closed the building for cleaning and sanitization, according to chief court administrator Patrick Carroll III.

After more discussions about the flow of business to the Danbury courthouse in the wake of the health emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to keep the courthouse closed until further notice.

All remaining business that was to be done at Danbury Superior Court will now be moved to Waterbury Superior Court at 400 Grand Street beginning on Thursday.