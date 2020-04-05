DEEP Monitors State Parks for Social Distancing, Picnicking No Longer Allowed

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is monitoring state parks to ensure social distancing is being practiced and picnicking is no longer allowed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

DEEP said they will provide access to parks for solitary recreation for as long as they can and the parks are being monitored for social distancing.

If social distancing is not being practiced, DEEP said they will consider capacity reductions and closures.

The Connecticut state parks are reducing the amount of people who can visit during the coronavirus outbreak and there are now fines and charges possible for people who violate social distancing guidelines.

As warmer weather approaches, residents are urged to rethink their plans to visit the parks as new restrictions are in place. DEEP said picnicking is no longer authorized and gathering in one place at one time in groups over five people is not allowed.

Walking, hiking, fishing and sharing the outdoors as a small family unit or small household group is allowed as long as social distancing is practiced, DEEP added.

Penalties for violating gather size or park walk-in rules can range from a verbal warning to expulsion from the park to criminal charges.

Residents are reminded to expect parks to close as the weather warms. You can see the latest closure's on DEEP's Twitter page here.

DEEP is holding a press conference with a colonel from the Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police on Sunday at 2 p.m. EnCon Police is the law enforcement division of DEEP.