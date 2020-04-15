unemployment claims

Dept. of Labor to Give Update on Conn.’s Unemployment Claim Response Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The state Department of Labor is giving an update on Connecticut's unemployment claim response efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said they plan to discuss efforts to help automate and speed up the processing of applications for unemployment.

Commissioners will also give a timeline for providing additional federal stimulus benefits, which includes Federal Pandemic Unemployment compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, officials added.

Within the last three weeks, the Dept. of Labor has provided $107 million in benefit payments. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the agency was typically providing $15 to $16 million in unemployment benefits, according to commissioners.

The update is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

