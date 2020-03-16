DMV Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An executive team member of the state Department of Motor Vehicles who works in the Wethersfield office has tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to the DMV.

The Wethersfield DMV office will be closed through Wednesday, March 18 to allow for a deep cleaning and it will reopen on Thursday, March 19.

Officials from the DMV said the employee who tested positive for coronavirus holds an administrative position and doesn’t service the general public visiting the DMV for transactions.

The person has not been to work since Tuesday, March 10 and is at home recovering.

People at the agency who might have come into contact with the person have been notified and are also self-monitoring in their respective homes for 14 days, according to the DMV.

“The safety of the visiting public and our employees is our greatest concern, which is why all of our staff members who may have had contact with this employee have been notified and are self-monitoring as well,” Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said in a statement. “I must stress that this person did not have contact with any members of the public who came to our office to conduct business and worked solely within our administrative offices.”

On Sunday, Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order that, among other things, authorizes the commissioner to close DMV branches to the public and extend certain deadlines and the commissioner is determining a plan for DMV branch closures and is expected to announce those actions soon.

The DMV said the governor’s decision to take this action in the executive order is unrelated to the employee who tested positive and was out of a general abundance of caution to protect the residents of Connecticut.