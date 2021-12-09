Face Masks Required Again in East Hartford Town Facilities

East Hartford is again requiring face masks for all employees and visitors in all town facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.

The face mask requirement went into effect Wednesday and the mayor’s office said it comes after an increased number of COVID-19 infections across the state and the town.

People visiting Town of East Hartford facilities must wear a face mask at all times, according to the mayor’s office.

“The number of cases among East Hartford’s residents has more than doubled to an average daily rate of 27 per 100,000 Town population and our lab positive rate is approximately 6 percent,” Mayor Mike Walsh said in a statement Wednesday.

Remote services are available online, by phone and by dropbox.

“Because we are seeing a high level of community transmission, we will require employees and the public to wear a mask in all town facilities. Local businesses and organizations are strongly encouraged to implement a masking policy for indoor spaces to reduce the risk of transmission among employees and customers,” the mayor added.