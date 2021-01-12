Federal Inmate Dies from COVID-19 Complications

A federal inmate who was being held under the supervision of the Connecticut Department of Correction has passed away from complications related to the coronavirus, according to state officials.

The 57-year-old man had been transferred from the agency’s Bridgeport Correctional Center to a hospital for treatment on Jan. 2 and he died on Saturday, according to the state Department of Correction.

The man’s name has not been released.

Officials said he was admitted to the state’s prison system on Sept. 9 and was being held for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was not serving a Connecticut sentence at the time of his death.