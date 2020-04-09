yale-new haven hospital

First Responders Honor Health Care Workers at Yale New Haven Hospital

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

New Haven first responders honored health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle on Thursday.

Firefighters and police officers lined up outside the Emergency Department at Yale New Haven Hospital around 11 a.m. and blared their sirens as a show of support.

There was a similar show of support in Hartford on Tuesday. Police and firefighters held an emotional "parade" outside Hartford Hospital.

State police and the National Guard also held a procession outside Connecticut Children's in Hartford on Tuesday.

