Gov. Lamont Moves Presidential Primary to June 2 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that he is moving Connecticut's presidential primary to June 2.

It was originally scheduled for April 28.

"In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd," Lamont tweeted.

Several states have already made the decision to move primaries as coronavirus cases climb nationwide and people are told to stay away from crowds.

Lamont said he would release more details on the decision later Thursday.