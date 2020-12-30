Gov. Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing at Noon

Gov. Ned Lamont will be giving an update at noon on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Connecticut and the state’s response efforts.

On Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.64 percent, down from 6.05 percent the day before.

On Monday, the governor said the state's positivity rate was holding relatively stable, but that officials were worried that holiday gatherings could cause another surge in cases. Officials are urging the public to celebrate only with those in your household this year. If you did attend a holiday gathering, you are encouraged to get tested.

The briefing will be a video conference and you can watch it in this article.