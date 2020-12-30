CT Liquor Establishments Must Close by 10 P.M. on New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve, like so much else in 2020, will look different this year and restaurants will need to adhere to requirements put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Liquor establishments still need to close at 10 p.m., according to the state Department of Consumer Protection.

“Everyone is looking forward to 2021 and saying goodbye to this year, but the pandemic will continue even after the clock strikes midnight,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “It is important for businesses and consumers to continue to follow the protocols and restrictions that remain in place to protect public health and safety so that we can get back to normal sooner rather than later. And as always, we remind the public to use alcohol safely and responsibly while they enjoy the holiday from home.”

The state of Connecticut is currently in Phase 2.1, which requires several businesses to close at 10 p.m. seven days a week, including restaurants. The last service for in-person dining is at 9:30 p.m., while the rules allow takeout and delivery to continue.

The Department of Consumer Protection’s Division of Liquor Control released a statement on Wednesday to remind people that the sector rules for bars and restaurants are still in effect on New Year’s Eve and liquor establishments must close by 10 p.m.

Customers must be out of the premise and the premise must be completely closed for in-person dining in accordance with the COVID-19 Sector Rules and they can only be open for take-out orders after 10 p.m., according to the Department of Consumer Protection. Alcohol can only be served with take-out orders in accordance with the COVID-19 Sector Rules.

Capacity restrictions and prohibitions on large gatherings also remain in effect as well as a requirement that food must be served with alcohol, and masks must be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Those who have questions or wish to file a complaint regarding a liquor permittee in the state, may contact the Liquor Control Division by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, or by calling (860) 713-6210.